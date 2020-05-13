Five Oaks Medical Group providers say their patients have been clamoring for an antibody testing to determine if they have been exposed.
Grady Memorial Hospital announced on Wednesday that their lab will begin providing COVID-19 antibody testing on May 14.
Any patient who thinks they may have had COVID-19 or had significant exposure may call Five Oaks Medical Center at 405-224-2100 and schedule an appointment with an Express Care Provider.
“We anticipate 24-48-hour turnaround times for results, and these times will decrease as we add more testing tools” said Dr. Bill Crowell, MD, Hospital Medical Lab Director.
These COVID-19 antibody tests are covered by most insurances as well as Medicare.
Below are some frequently asked questions regarding antibody testing:
What are antibodies and antibody testing?
Antibodies are proteins that are produced by the immune system in response to an infection and help the immune system fight that infection.
If antibodies are detected, this would indicate that the person had been infected at some point in the past.
How is antibody testing performed?
Antibody testing requires a small amount of blood from the patient being tested.
This can be obtained with a traditional lab draw.
What do the results of antibody testing mean?
A negative result would suggest that the person being tested has not been exposed or infected by COVID-19. However, it can take days or even weeks for the human body to produce enough antibodies to be measured, so a negative test is not entirely conclusive.
A positive result would suggest that the person being tested has been infected with COVID-19 at some point in the past.
The patient’s Physician Provider will discuss the results of the antibody test with the patient in detail.
