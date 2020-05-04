A Chickasha couple are facing child neglect charges after two small children wandered into a convenience store alone at noon on Friday.
Chickasha Police were dispatched to the Dominos Convenience store on 4th St. where they learned this was not the first time the children had come into the store without any supervision, according to an incident report.
The two-year-old was only wearing a diaper and the three-year-old was wearing a shirt and shorts. Neither child was wearing shoes, according to police.
A witness at the store pointed police to where the children live. According to police the back door was open and the frame was broken. The officer yelled “police” a few times before entering the home. He found Aaron Hall and Tosha Morales asleep on their bed with a glass pipe on the floor and another in the bed, according to the incident report.
Police say both Hall and Morales admitted to smoking meth. Hall allegedly said he was up late working on the house and had been a few days without sleep. The report says Hall told police he knew the door was broken and that the children got outside a lot and he had talked to the convenience store workers about the kids being able to get out.
Hall and Morales were arrested for child neglect and transported to the Grady County Jail.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.