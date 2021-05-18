As the centennial of the Tulsa Race Massacre approaches, a council member asked for accountability in Chickasha’s own history.
A Black man named Henry Argo was killed in the last known lynching in Oklahoma on May 30, 1930. No one was ever arrested for the murder of Argo, according to Dr. R.P. Ashanti-Alexander, Ward 3 council member.
Ashanti-Alexander requested that the City submit a resolution condemning the actions that led to Argo’s death.
Chickasha Mayor Chris Mosley agreed to prepare the resolution.
According to an article archived online by Time, Argo was being held in the Chickasha jail at the time of the attack. A mob broke in and overtook the guards and Argo was shot in the head and then stabbed, the article said.
