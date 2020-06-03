The murder of George Floyd on May 25 continues to impact conversations about race as well as law enforcement.
Chickasha City Council member, R.P. Ashanti-Alexander gave his insight at the council meeting on Monday night.
The council member said as he watched the news over the weekend, he began to consider what actions the City of Chickasha can take to prevent a similar incident at home.
“This weekend as I was watching the events on the local and national media, relative to the death of George Floyd, I sent Mayor Mosley and City Manager Noblitt a text asking them what kind of training do our police officers undergo that would prevent the conditions in Minneapolis from happening in Chickasha. They responded by asking me if I was referring to anger management, training or self-control type of training.”
Ashanti-Alexander said he realized clarification was needed to address what he sees as an underlying issue in the community.
“As I thought about their responses, I identified that that’s not what I meant and that we were not connecting. I really was referring to the creation of a city government that is responsive to the needs of all its citizens by training in an insight that is about inclusiveness.”
The council member said he feels there are shortcomings regarding race relations in Chickasha. He distributed information to the council with information about what other cities have done to address the issue.
“I believe that as a city, we are racially and culturally blind to the needs of all our citizens and unless we take action noted in some of the examples in the documents that I have, we will have problems.”
