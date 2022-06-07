The Chickasha Fire Department will be getting two new ambulances later this year.
On Monday night, the Chickasha City Council approved a $243,375 purchase of a 2022 ambulance and a $65,000 purchase of a 2022 Ram 5500 4x4 cab and chassis. The later will be used to build a new ambulance.
Both purchases will be reimbursed by the Grady County 522 EMS District.
The ambulances are expected to arrive in October 2022.
The vehicles were purchased from Emergency Vehicle Sales and Service of Oklahoma. City documents said other manufacturers had longer wait times. The next closest completion date for this type of ambulance was July 2023. Other manufacturers have stopped taking orders because they are anticipating completion dates that are two years down the line.
