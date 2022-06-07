Chickasha City Council approved two drilling permits for Camino Natural Resources on Monday night.
However, there was concern among the council and residents regarding the project’s impact on Chickasha’s roads.
The two wells will be within city limits, near Cottonwood Rd. and Sooner Rd.
Jacobi Jarnigan had several concerns, among them the potential wear and tear on Sooner Rd., which area residents use as a route into Chickasha.
Mayor Chris Mosely said he is wholly in favor of the project and its benefit to the local economy. Energy companies typically house and feed workers within project areas. However, Mosley said he is also concerned about potential road damage.
Camino Natural Resources is complying with the city’s ordinance to enter a bond agreement in the amount of $25,000. According to Chickasha’s Planning Commission, this ordinance was last updated in 2012.
The council discussed updating the ordinance to provide better protection in the future.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.