Residents can keep a little more garage sale money in their pocket.
The Chickasha City Council approved the city-wide garage sale for May 6, 7 and 8, to include waiving the $5.50 permit fee.
Chickasha’s city-wide garage sale is held annually during the second weekend in May. The event his held in conjunction with Chickasha’s Antique Auto Club Spring Swap Meet.
The swap meet will take place at 712 E. Choctaw Ave. during the same weekend. The event will feature muscle cars, street rods, car parts, classics, antiques and more.
