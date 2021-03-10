Contractor Begins Limb Collection in Chickasha

On Wednesday, March 10, the City of Chickasha signed a contract with Greenbelt Turf Management to collect limbs downed in the October 2020 Ice Storm. Work began immediately on Wednesday morning.
“We are glad to bring in [Greenbelt Turf Management] to help get these limbs collected,” said Chris Mosley, Mayor and Interim City Manager. “I know residents are eager to see everything cleaned up, so make sure your limbs are at the curb, ready to go. We are expecting this collection to be completed quickly.”
Two tandem grapple trucks began working at 9th & Washington and will be working west through the city. Greenbelt Turf Management will be using a skid steer ahead of grapple trucks to collect debris and may create larger piles for the grapple trucks to pick up. These larger piles are temporary and will be collected by the grapple trucks as quickly as possible.
During the week of March 15, a fleet of smaller trucks and trailers will arrive to complete a sweep of the area where limbs have already been collected. Residents may notice some limbs are not collected with the grapple truck due to their proximity to low hanging lines or limbs. Those limbs will be collected with the smaller trailers and skid steers.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.