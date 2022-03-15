Today, Congresswoman Kendra Horn released a video announcing her candidacy for the U.S. Senate seat vacated by Senator Inhofe’s retirement. Horn, who was rated as one of the most independent and bipartisan Members of Congress, represented Oklahoma’s 5th District from 2019 - 2021 after winning the biggest upset victory of the midterm elections with a campaign that was considered a moonshot. She led an insurgent campaign focused on connecting with voters on issues such as health care and education, becoming the first Democratic woman to represent Oklahoma in Congress.
Born and raised in Chickasha, Horn attended Oklahoma public schools and earned the Girl Scout Gold Award, the organization's highest honor. She has been a small business owner, a leader in space policy, and an advocate for the next generation of leaders.
“As a fifth generation Oklahoman, I come from hard working people who live the Oklahoma Standard, rooted in service to their community. My parents taught me to always show up for my neighbors especially when times are hard, because we are all in this together,” said Horn.
In Congress, Horn worked effectively across the aisle to deliver safe housing for service members, improved infrastructure to fix our crumbling roads and bridges and support for small businesses and taxpayer money back into the hands of working Oklahomans.
“I’ve said it before and I’ll say it again, elected offices don’t belong to a political party, they belong to the people,” said Horn. “That’s why in Congress, I worked across the aisle to deliver real results that mattered. Oklahomans are tired of partisan politics that ignore the important issues our communities face.”
During her time in Congress, Horn built a reputation as one of the most bipartisan, effective, and accessible Members of Congress, hosting 54 town halls over the course of two years — more than all of her predecessors in the last decade combined. She was an active member of the bipartisan Problem Solvers Caucus, and had 25 bills signed into law by President Trump. She will bring that same leadership to the U.S. Senate, listening to and representing all Oklahomans.
Horn is thrilled to have the support of elected officials, business owners, and Oklahomans across the state and the aisle as she kicks off her campaign. She will be traveling across the state in the months ahead, listening to Oklahomans and finding solutions to our most challenging problems.
“I’ve been knocked down a time or two in my life just like most of us; but my parents taught me that when you get knocked down you don’t give up -- you get back up and get to work. I’m not done fighting for Oklahoma, and that’s why I’m running for the U.S. Senate.” She concluded.
