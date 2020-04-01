Congressman Tom Cole announced on Wednesday that he will hold another town hall meeting by telephone.
The call will take place from 6 to 7 p.m. on Thursday, April 2.
The congressman held a town hall meeting by telephone last Thursday. He covered the nation’s response to the COVID-19 global pandemic. He will be doing so again this Thursday.
Last week, Cole’s town hall was geared towards Moore constituents, on April 2, Cole will be addressing his Norman constituents. However, anyone can dial into the meeting to attend.
“While I cannot meet constituents face to face during this public health crisis, I am encouraged that we can still be in touch over the phone. Since last week’s telephone town hall, Congress passed and President Trump signed into law an enormous relief package for the American people. Following these recent developments and in light of the ongoing situation, I am grateful to have the opportunity to provide another update this week. In the days ahead, I remain committed to keeping my constituents informed,” Cole said.
To participate in the call, dial in to 1-888-652-5404.
Those interested in participating in future town hall meetings may sign up at cole.house.gov/telephone-town-hall.
