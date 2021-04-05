The Grady County Commissioners passed a motion on Monday to make masks optional for courthouse employees.
However, anyone else entering the Grady County Courthouse will be required to wear a mask.
This updates the previous policy, which required everyone in the courthouse to wear a mask or face covering.
The commissioners previously discussed the mask mandate in mid-March, shortly after Governor Kevin Stitt lifted the mask mandate for state buildings.
At that time, the commissioners expressed concern about people coming into the courthouse from other areas and states.
There was also a projected spike in COVID-19 cases following spring break.
Grady County Emergency Management Director Dale Thompson said there has been a decrease in active COVID-19 cases and virus related deaths in the county.
Moreover, at this time, all Grady County Courthouse employees have had the opportunity to be vaccinated, Thompson said.
While there are currently no state mask mandates, the CDC recommends that people still wear masks, Thompson said.
