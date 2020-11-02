The Grady County Commissioners are changing their meeting location due to COVID-19 exposures at the courthouse.
Meetings will be held at 9 a.m. on Mondays at the Grady County Fairgrounds Community Room beginning Nov. 9.
Last week, two offices at the Grady County Courthouse were temporarily closed, the court clerk office and county clerk office, so that employees could quarantine following COVID-19 exposures.
This is not the first time the commissioners have met at the fairgrounds due to the pandemic. In March, the commissioners held meetings via teleconference after the courthouse closed due to COVID-19 precautions. The meetings were then moved to the fairgrounds where the commissioners could meet in person while practicing social distancing. The commissioners met at the fairgrounds until June, shortly after the Grady County Courthouse reopened.
Meetings will be held at the fairgrounds until further notice.
