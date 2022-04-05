The Grady County Commissioners tabled an audit of the Grady County Fire Department and its 12 stations on Monday.
However, the board does plan to move forward with the audit at a later date, District 2 Commissioner Kirk Painter, said.
The item has been on the agenda for the past few weeks as the commissioners seek input from the Oklahoma State Auditor Cindy Byrd.
Painter said he will discuss the audit with Grady County Fire Board Chairman, Stormy Duffle and the Fire Board at an upcoming meeting.
The commissioners first discussed calling for an audit of the Grady County Fire Department and its 12 stations on March 21. This was a week after the Grady County Fire Board removed former Grady County Fire Chief Perry Wenzel and 17 inactive volunteer firefighters.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.