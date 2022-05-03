It’s been a busy year for Grady County OHCE, which means business as usual.
Several members of Grady County's Oklahoma Home and Community Education (OHCE) group attended the Grady County Commissioners meeting on Monday. The commissioners signed a proclamation designating “OHCE Week.”
“I’ve always told everyone around Grady County that your organization is the busiest in Grady County. We appreciate everything you all do,” District 3 Commissioner Ralph Beard, said.
OHCE outlined a few of their accomplishments over the last year. They include:
Contributions to Education
Grady County OHCE gave 14 continuing education scholarships worth more than $5,600 to graduating seniors, college and technical school students.
OHCE also handed out a “Reality Check” to 8th grade students. The Reality Check Program featured workshops on manners, fraud and investment planning.
Sewing Projects
OHCE presented six quilts to veterans, 53 blankets to the dialysis center, 82 dignity sheets to the Grady County Sheriff’s Office and Grady County Fire Department, 25 bibs and 20 lap robes to nursing homes and 14 cancer caps.
Helping Hunger
Over the last year, OHCE raised $1,100 for the Zero Hunger Challenge, collected food for six single parent households during the holidays, served 2,000 summer meals, snack bags and lunches to children, donated food and equipment to the Chickasha Soup Kitchen and cases of food to county food banks. OHCE has also baked “dozens and dozens” of cookies for first responders, city service employees and fairground employees.
Three Cheers for 4-H
The OHCE team has long-supported the county’s 4-H programs through sponsoring awards and multiple hands-on activities.
Honoring Pioneers
OHCE members have also recognized Grady County Pioneers by planting trees at the Grady County Fairgrounds and at the University of Science and Arts of Oklahoma campus.
Check It Out
OHCE also took part in the Chickasha Public Library book mural by local artists Amber and Adam Heilman. OHCE sponsored a window that has been painted with spines of OHCE-related books, the OHCE Cookbook and a book of poetry by a previous member.
Grady County Fair
The Grady County OHCE team plays a large role at the Grady County Free Fair every summer. They serve as superintendents, running the Pet Show, cooking and serving meals, including their famous Indian Tacos.
Grady County OHCE consists of several groups including: Rural Neighbors, Friend, Lucile Blue Bonnet, Springcreek and Ninnekah. For more information about OHCE, visit https://extension.okstate.edu/county/grady/family-and-consumer-sciences.html
