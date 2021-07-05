Editor's note: Story edited for clarification.
The Grady County Commissioners will be meeting in a different location tomorrow morning.
The Grady County Commissioners will hold their regular weekly meeting at 9 a.m. in the Community Building at the Grady County Fairgrounds due to ongoing plumbing issues at the courthouse.
The Grady County Courthouse has been closed for one week due to plumbing problems caused by heavy rains and flooding the week prior.
The weekly meeting is also being held on Tuesday rather than Monday due to the Independence Day holiday.
