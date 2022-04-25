Premium pay for Grady County employees is still in the discussion phase, but closer to an official decision.
Grady County employees who worked with the public during the pandemic may be eligible for premium pay which is drawn from American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds.
David Floyd, who provides legal advice to the county regarding the ARPA funds, gave the Grady County Commissioners an update on Monday.
Premium pay would only apply to those who worked between April 1, 2020 and April 30, 2021. This timeline falls within Governor Kevin Stitt’s Declaration of Emergency due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Floyd said the funds should be directed to lower-wage county employees—those who make less than $50,000—who worked with the public and were unable to socially distance. Hours worked from home would not be eligible for premium pay.
Moreover, elected officials, retirees, those who were terminated or not “in good standing” during their employment would also not be eligible. For example, if an employee was placed under suspension, they would not qualify. Employees must also be currently employed with the county, Floyd said.
The rate of pay has not yet been determined, but it cannot be more than $13 per hour and no single employee will receive more than $25,000. Taxes will be withheld from premium pay, similar to that based on wage, Floyd said.
The commissioners will ultimately decide how the premium pay is distributed. They may consider paying a different rate based on covid risk or a flat rate for everyone.
District 3 Commissioner Ralph Beard said the topic will be revisited at a future meeting, possibly next Monday.
The Grady County Commissioners first discussed premium pay in October 2021. Floyd said other counties in the state have used ARPA funds for premium pay.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.