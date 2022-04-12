The Grady County Commissioners terminated their agreement with Carpet Masters at a special meeting on Tuesday.
District 3 Commissioner, Ralph Beard said contractors took no precautions to seal an office space from asbestos during renovations while courthouse employees were working.
The Grady County Courthouse closed early on Thursday after some employees became ill while contractors were replacing the flooring in one of the courtrooms. The courthouse remained closed through Monday.
A restoration company was called in to clean the area and remove asbestos over the weekend. Readings showed “trace” amounts of asbestos, Beard said.
Beard said the Carpet Masters contractors worked on the project Monday though Thursday last week with the knowledge that asbestos was present.
The Express-Star reached out to Carpet Masters following the meeting. The company declined to comment.
