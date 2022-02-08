The Grady County Commissioners approved $1.4 million in American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds for Grady Memorial Hospital (GMH) on Monday.
In September 2021, the commissioners allocated $1.3 million in ARPA funds to the hospital for staffing needs, retention bonuses and increased pay to attract new hires at the hospital. The rural hospital has struggled to compete with metro hospitals with bigger budgets.
The additional funds will cover additional covid-related expenses.
In December, the commissioners discussed allocating $1.2 million to the Resurrection House for the purpose of building a new men’s shelter and two dorms for families. However, the project was partially dependent on a grant that was not approved. Commissioner Ralph Beard said the Resurrection House is exploring other avenues to complete the project.
ARPA funds were allocated the Grady County, Chickasha, Tuttle and Bridge Creek Fire Departments late last year.
Grady County has been allocated a total of $10.8 million in ARPA funds. The county received the first $5.4 million in Summer 2021. The second half will be distributed later this year, tentatively June 2022. In the meantime, Grady County has $1.6 million remaining in the ARPA account.
