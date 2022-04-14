A judge ruled there is enough evidence for a Grady County Commissioner and his assistant to stand trial on multiple felony charges.
Four former Grady County employees testified against District 1 Commissioner, Michael Walker and his assistant, Neal Locke, at a preliminary hearing on April 13.
Janna Titler, Jeff Autry, Zachary Davis and Larry Brown took the stand. They testified that Walker and Locke installed devices around the District 1 Barn to spy on employees after the employees cooperated with an investigation led by the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation (OSBI).
OSBI agents interviewed these employees last year. Walker has been accused of embezzling about $30,000 in county funds to chip and seal a private road. Walker is expected to go to trial for the embezzlement charge in August.
A trial date has not been set for the charges against Walker and Locke. Both men are facing charges of unlawful use of communication and conspiracy. Walker has an additional charge of intimidation of a witness.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.