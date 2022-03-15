The Chickasha Chamber of Commerce has been very busy with Ribbon Cuttings a other various events this first quarter.
We welcomed 5 new members in February, please be sure to check them out!
- Royce Terry Insurance (405) 222-0208
- Privy Management Services (580) 744-0840
- Cassmeyer Insurance (405) 201-2618
- Downtown Reality (405) 274-4240
- BK Towing & Recovery (405) 320-4809
Upcoming of Events for March & April 2022:
- Mar 25 – ChamberConnects & Ribbon Cutting for Paint on Pottery at 8:30 am – 624 W Chickasha Ave. Members only event.
- Mar 30 – Legislative Meet & Greet with State Treasurer candidate Clark Jolly at the Chamber of Commerce at8:30 am hosted by Ron Justice. All community members invited.
- April 7 – Ribbon Cutting for Cassmeyer Insurance at 4 pm – 517 W Chickasha Ave
- April 15 - ChamberConnects at Chickasha Area Arts Council at 8:30 am – 725 W Chickasha Ave
- April 19 – Legislative Lunch with Congressman Tom Cole – 11:30 am at the Chickasha Chamber of Commerce. $10 for lunch. Members only event.
- April 29 – 99th Annual Chamber Banquet. Invitation only.
- April 30 – Open Street Chickasha hosted by the YMCA
