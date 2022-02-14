A Message to our Members:
The Chickasha Chamber of Commerce is off to a great start in 2022 with lots of changes.
In leadership, Jim Cowan has taken on the role of CEO/President, Whitney Palesano is the new Membership Director and Cassie Poole is the new Marketing Director.
We welcomed new member, BleuChip Solutions, at the first of the year. BleuChip Solutions is a group health insurance broker looking to help out our local businesses. Give Ashton a call for quotes at (405) 397-1030.
We hosted our first ChamberConnects of 2022 at Express Employment Professionals where we also had a Ribbon Cutting to celebrate their new location. You can contact them at (405) 224-8844 for assistance with all your personnel needs.
Schedule of Upcoming Events:
- Feb 18 – ChamberConnects at Life Skills Institute at 8:30 am (members only event)
- Feb 18 – Legislative Meet & Greet with Senator James Lankford at 1:30 pm at the Chamber of Commerce. All community members invited.
- March 2 – Ribbon Cutting for Cimarron Veterinary Clinic, Introduction to Justin Wallace at 4 pm
If you’d like to have your business highlighted, please call the Chamber of Commerce at 405.224.0787 to discuss a membership. There is always something good happening at the Chickasha Chamber of Commerce.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.