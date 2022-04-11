Chickasha Chamber of Commerce Logo
A message to our members: 

The Chickasha Chamber of Commerce has been very busy with Ribbon Cuttings a other various events this first quarter.

We welcomed 4 new members in March, please be sure to check them out!

  • Dr. Christen Clift & Dr. Rocky Roberson O.D. (405) 224-5342
  • Red Dirt Auto Repair (405) 289-6006
  • Recovery Massage LLC (405) 381-8933
  • KC’s Hog Heaven (405) 274-1078

Upcoming of Events for April 2022:

April 11 – 16 – Shop Chickasha promotion, Great Golden Egg Hunt! Visit www.chickashachamber.com/programs/shopchickasha for more details! 

April 19 – Legislative Lunch with Congressman Tom Cole – 11:30 am at the Chickasha Chamber of Commerce. $10 for lunch. Members only event.

April 21 – Live drawing for Golden Egg worth $500 in prizes! 

April 22 - ChamberConnects at Chickasha Area Arts Council at 8:30 am – 725 W Chickasha Ave

April 29 – 99th Annual Chamber Banquet. RSVP by Friday, April 15th.  

April 30 – Open Street Chickasha hosted by the YMCA

If you’d like to have your business highlighted in this article, please call the Chamber of Commerce at 405.224.0787 to discuss a membership! There is always something good happening at the Chickasha Chamber of Commerce!

