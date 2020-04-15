Congressman Tom Cole will host another telephone town hall meeting, focusing on small businesses, on Thursday, April 16.
The call will take place from 6 to 7 p.m. Participants may dial in at 888-652-0386.
Cole, who serves the 4th District of Oklahoma, will provide updates on the federal government’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic, especially in regards to supporting small businesses.
Congressman Steve Chabot, (OH-01), Ranking Member of the House Small Business Committee, will also be on the teleconference to provide information about resources for small business owners and their employees.
Cole has held telephone town hall meetings over the last several weeks, including calls for constituents in Moore and Norman.
The telephone town hall meetings are open to the public. Anyone is welcome to dial into the meeting.
To participate in future telephone town hall meetings, sign up at cole.house.gov/telephone-town-hall. For resources and updates from Cole related to the COVID-19 pandemic, visit cole.house.gov/coronavirus.
