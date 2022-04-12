Congressman Tom Cole (OK-04) announced he will host a telephone town hall later this month for Fourth District constituents. During the event, he will provide an update on President Joe Biden’s fiscal year 2023 budget proposal, the latest in Congress and national and global news topics.
“Since my last telephone town hall, President Joe Biden released his fiscal year 2023 budget proposal that reveals policy and funding priorities that are out of touch with the American people,” says Cole. “Meanwhile, the country continues to face a variety of crises, including the avoidable crisis at the southern border and the worsening issue of runaway inflation. During my upcoming telephone town hall, I will discuss these topics and also take questions directly from constituents on the line.”
Details for participating in the call are below:
Date: Wednesday, April 20, 2022
Time: 6:00 – 7:00 p.m. CT
Dial In: (833) 305-1727
Sign Up: cole.house.gov/telephone-town-halls
For more information or questions, constituents can call Cole’s Norman office at (405) 329-6500.
