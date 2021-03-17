The Coin Theatre Collective will take a comedic look at Zoom through an improvisational lens.
“Fruit of the Zoom” will feature themes that the app’s users may relate to. For example, “Middle School Game Night” explores the hardships of teaching online. “The ABCs of Quarantine” is a Dr. Seuss-style poem about life during the pandemic.
The show will also navigate communication possibilities—and limitations—such as using an Ouija board on Zoom.
Performer and writer, C.W. Bardsher, said the audience can expect to have a good time—and maybe a few glitches along the way.
“Fruit of the Zoom” will be performed live at 7 p.m. on March 23, which is the University of Science and Arts of Oklahoma’s Giving Day. All proceeds will benefit the USAO Theatre Department. Tickets are $10 and available on Eventbrite.com.
“The arts were hit really hard by the pandemic,” Bardsher said.
This is not the first time the Coin Theatre Collective has used the gift of comedy to benefit the arts in Chickasha.
They performed their first virtual comedy, “Zoom to Breathe” in December 2020, which raised $350 for the Chickasha Community Theatre.
“Coin” is an anagram for Central Oklahoma Improv Network. Most of the members are USAO alumni with backgrounds in comedy.
In addition to Bardsher, actors include: Mandie Taylor, Craig Musser, Shannan Bilyeu, Shelby Estes, Marcus Bilyeu and Kasey Sams.
“Fruit of the Zoom” was written by Sams, Taylor and Bardsher, with plenty of leeway for improvisation.
The Coin Theatre Collective wants to encourage artists to continue creating, in spite of the pandemic’s setbacks, Bardsher said.
The Coin Theatre Collective was formed after the cancellation of a stage production of “Rocky Horror Picture Show,” due to a spike in COVID-19 cases.
Bardsher said he hopes “Fruit of the Zoom” will inspire more artists share their work in the virtual world.
Visit the Coin Theatre Collective Facebook page for more information.
