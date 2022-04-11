3X Funny Car Chaos Champion, Ken Singleton, was involved in a tragic fire at the Texas Motorplex on March 25th. Ken sustained 3rd and 4th degree burns to over 25% of his body, including his face, hands, and abdominal area. He was airlifted to the Parkland Burn Center in Dallas and expected to be in the hospital for the next seven weeks.
Ken Singleton is native to Chickasha, and has a long history of racing. Throughout the past 20 years Ken and the High Risk crew have traveled throughout the United States racing drag boats and funny cars. In the past four years High Risk Racing competed in 25 different drag racing events throughout the midwest, all being Funny Car Chaos events.
“Funny Car Chaos debuted in the fall of 2017 and changed Funny Car racing forever! With an open mind to engine combination and body style, the series welcomes any and all Funny Cars with emphasis on the entertainment value and character of the most popular and identifiable drag racing vehicle on the planet, Funny Cars!” - Chris Graves, Funny Car Chaos Owner
While Ken is recovering at Parkland he is not able to work. His wife, Jo Singleton, is a registered nurse but she is staying with Ken for the time being. With neither of them able to work, we are asking the community to come together for one of their own. There has been a GoFundMe set up for Ken Singleton’s upcoming medical bills and expenses incurred during the next several months of recovery. There has also been an account opened at The First National Bank & Trust in Chickasha.
We are inviting the community to come out in support of Ken and the High Risk crew this Saturday, April 16 for a benefit car show, Coffee & Cars for Ken! The event will be held in the Harbor Freight parking lot from 9am-2pm. Everyone is welcome, there will be cars of all sorts, food trucks, live music, and a 50/50 raffle!
