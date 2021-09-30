The City of Chickasha is again hosting Coats for Chickasha, a coat drive benefiting Chickasha Public School students. The drive will be held Monday, October 4 – Friday, October 15, 2021.
Donations of new or gently used coats, jackets, gloves, scarves and warm hats, along with new packages of socks, are being sought for the drive. All youth and adult sizes are needed.
“We all know how vital it is for children to have warm coats and other winter necessities,” said Mayor Chris Mosley. “Our City staff is committed to ensuring this coat drive is a success. We value our community’s support and help gathering up these warm items for Chickasha children.”
Donations may be dropped off at City Hall, at the Chickasha Police Department, at Chickasha Fire Station 1, at the Chickasha Public Library, or at the Chickasha Municipal Airport.
Nearly 600 coats, gloves, scarves, hats and packages of socks were donated during the 2019 Coats for Chickasha drive.
