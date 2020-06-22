CMSWillowbrook names Barry Carpenter as new Chief Financial Officer (CFO) to the construction management company. Barry oversees a team of six Project Accountants and has direct responsibility for accounting, finance, forecasting, strategic planning, and risk management.
Barry received his Bachelor’s degree in Business Administration and his Master of Accountancy both from the University of Oklahoma and is a Certified Public Accountant. Barry has 7 years of Public Accounting experience and 9 years of corporate accounting experience, including 3 years with CMSWillowbrook as controller.
What attracted Barry to the company was a unique blend of ownership that provides a Christian family atmosphere paired with a business model that utilizes a majority of its capacity to build structures that greatly benefit communities and educational districts within our state. Barry stated “The gravity of being offered such a responsibility and being depended on is humbling to say the least. I enjoy challenges and have been working my entire adult life to get to this point. So I’m excited for the opportunity and hope to provide a mutual benefit to the company for many years to come.”
Barry lives with his wife Jennifer in Blanchard, OK and they have 4 children who all attend Blanchard Public Schools. He enjoys spending time attending various sporting events with his family and spending time with their church family at the Blanchard Church of Christ.
About CMSWillowbrook:
CMSWillowbrook has been building value for clients in Oklahoma since 1974 with a focus on providing full-service construction management. CMSWIllowbrook Construction managers oversee projects from inception to completion including planning, design, procurement and construction to ensure a seamless standard of technical and management expertise on each project. The company employs more than 150 staff members at offices in Oklahoma City, Tulsa and Chickasha.
