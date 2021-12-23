CMSWillowbrook Jobsite Competition Provides Hope For The Salvation Army

GRAVESIDE SERVICES WILL BE DECEMBER 21ST 1 PM AT LAVERTY CEMETARY UNDER THE DIRECTION OF SEVIER FUNERAL HOME. FRANCES RUTH HACKWORTH, 77, OF VERDEN, PASSED AWAY PEACEFULLY ON THE MORNING OF DECEMEBER 17TH, 2021. SHE WAS BORN TO PARENTS ELVIN AND ALTA MAE HORN ON JANUARY 12, 1944 WHO PRECEDED…