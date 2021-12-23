CMSWillowbrook Jobsite Competition Provides Hope For The Salvation Army

The Salvation Army and CMSWillowbrook have continued their partnership so that Hope Marches On for the most vulnerable. The Salvation Army of Caddo and Grady Counties provides utility assistance, youth programming, disaster assistance, food pantry, Christmas assistance, and more.
CMSWillowbrook created a Christmas competition in 2020 to help cultivate generosity among its employees and subcontractors by asking its jobsites to compete and raise funds for The Salvation Army. In its second year, the competition raised $24,701 from CMSWillowbrook employees, subcontractors, and partners from November 19th to December 17th. With a generous match from the company, all proceeds will go directly to the programs and services of The Salvation Army of Caddo and Grady Counties, based in Chickasha.
The Blanchard High School Performing Arts Center jobsite, with $5,122 raised, won the competition, and will receive a catered lunch from CMSWillowbrook. The Classen Curve jobsite came in second, raising $5,046. A total of 14 jobsites across Oklahoma participated in the challenge.
Kris Jacobs, Project Manager, and Terry Holt, Superintendent, both of the Blanchard High School Performing Arts jobsite, were thrilled with the results of the competition and the jobsite’s victory. They said, “This wouldn’t be possible without many generous contributions, not only from our subcontractors, but CMSWillowbrook as well. The owners always give back to the community, which helps many less fortunate families.”
Cory Pivniska, Project Director, remarked “We are so excited our folks were able to work hard to make the challenge so special this Christmas. The bar was set so high last year, so I wasn’t sure how this year was going to go. I can’t say enough how proud I am of everyone who contributed and worked to make this happen!”
“It is a blessing to work with a company who truly wants to make an impact in their local community,” said Lt. Bobby McFarland, Commanding Officer of The Salvation Army in Chickasha. “The results from this amazing challenge will provide life-changing assistance to so many people. As we look to add programming for children and needy individuals in 2022, it is vital for the community to continue its strong support of The Salvation Army. We are grateful for the generosity and leadership of CMSWillowbrook, its employees and subcontractors!
