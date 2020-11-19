The Salvation Army is pleased to announce a partnership with CMSWillowbrook to help fight for good and Rescue Christmas this year. The Salvation Army of Caddo and Grady counties provides utility assistance, disaster assistance, food pantry, Christmas assistance, and more.
CMSWillowbrook has created a competition to help cultivate generosity among its employees by asking all their jobsites to participate in a friendly competition to raise funds for The Salvation Army. The competition runs from Friday, November 20 through Friday, December 18. The winning team with the most funds raised will receive a catered lunch. The company will also match the overall total raised from the jobsites to donate to The Salvation Army of Chickasha, serving Caddo and Grady counties.
With 2020 being unlike any year previously, based on the increase in services already provided due to COVID-19, The Salvation Army could serve up to 155% more people this year not only this Christmas, but also with other emergency assistance. During this 130th anniversary of the Kettle Campaign, there could be up to a 50% decrease in funds raised through the iconic red kettles due to economic impacts from COVID-19, such as closed retails stores, less retail foot traffic, people carrying less cash and coins, etc.
The current COVID-19 crisis has resulted in heightened community need, a situation mirrored in cities throughout the state and nation. More and more hard-working people are turning to The Salvation Army for help after experiencing reduced hours, being furloughed, or laid off from jobs. Family budgets are stretched to their limits with children at home while schools are closed. Throughout this challenging time, The Salvation Army has remained a place of help and hope to many.
“This company has always been about giving back,” said Brandi Whitehead, Executive Assistant at CMSWillowbrook. “We have for several years adopted Angels at Christmas and asked our employees to help a child in need. Within hours of emailing out about this year’s Angels, each one was adopted by an employee and employees were still asking to help. Project Director Cory Pivniska wanted to do something in addition to the Angels this year and help families in need. After meeting with The Salvation Army and hearing about the rise of people needing utility assistance, we knew what we wanted to do. Our employees want to help families in need all year long as well as at Christmas. All of the money collected will do this and we couldn’t be happier.”
“We are truly blessed by the generosity and compassion shown by CMSWillowbrook through the DeHart and McClure families, who hopes their competition will make a positive impact on the most vulnerable, especially during this Christmas season,” said Sergeant Bryan Brinlee, Commanding Officer of The Salvation Army in Chickasha. “This intercompany challenge provides a wonderful opportunity to Rescue Christmas for those in need. We will reach even more people because of their vision and heart for people.”
About CMSWillowbrook
CMSWillowbrook has been building value for clients in Oklahoma since 1974 with a focus on providing full-service construction services. CMSWillowbrook construction professionals oversee projects from inception to completion including planning, design procurement and construction to ensure a seamless standard of technical and management expertise on each project. The company employs more than 120 staff members at offices in Oklahoma City, Tulsa, and Chickasha.
About The Salvation Army
The Salvation Army annually helps nearly 23 million Americans overcome poverty, addiction, and economic hardships through a range of social services. By providing food for the hungry, emergency relief for disaster survivors, rehabilitation for those suffering from drug and alcohol abuse, and clothing and shelter for people in need, The Salvation Army is doing the most good at 7,600 centers of operation around the country. In the first-ever listing of “America’s Favorite Charities” by The Chronicle of Philanthropy, The Salvation Army ranked as the country’s largest privately funded, direct-service nonprofit. For more information, visit SalvationArmyUSA.org. Follow us on Twitter: @SalvationArmyUS and #DoingTheMostGood
