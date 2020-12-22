CMSWillowbrook announces results of job site fundraising challenge

The Salvation Army and CMSWillowbrook are pleased to announce the results of its Christmas fundraiser benefitting The Salvation Army of Grady and Caddo Counties. The Salvation Army provides utility assistance, disaster assistance, food pantry, Christmas assistance, and more. CMSWillowbrook has been building value for clients in Oklahoma since 1974 with a focus on providing full-service construction services. With its headquarters in Chickasha, CMSWillowbrook also has offices in Oklahoma City and Tulsa.
The jobsite competition fundraiser began on November 20 and ran through December 18. Through the generosity of its team members, suppliers, and subcontractors, a total of $20,006 was raised in the competition which will go directly to impact individuals and families in the Chickasha community. The Blanchard Elementary School jobsite, bringing in over than $12,000, won the competition. CMSWillowbrook matched the total amount raised, doubling the impact of the fundraising contributions to $40,012.
“We are blessed to work with great and generous people each day,” said Brandi Whitehead, Executive Assistant at CMSWillowbrook. “The amount we raised would not be possible without our team reaching out to our contractors, owners, and architects and asking them to donate to a great cause. We are truly humbled by everyone’s thoughtfulness during this time!”
Cory Pivniska, Project Director, said “I just feel so thankful to be surrounded every day by the people in our industry; everyone who was able to take part in this campaign and make it as successful as it was. It is just a glimpse of the character of who we are. Merry Christmas!”
The Salvation Army is in the last week of its Kettle Campaign.
“In a year marked by division, upheaval, and uncertainty, CMSWillowbrook has provided hope for the most vulnerable of Grady and Caddo Counties,” said Sergeant Bryan Brinlee, Commanding Officer of The Salvation Army in Chickasha. “It is wonderful to see a company whose culture is marked by generosity. We are thrilled about all we can do in 2021 because of this challenge.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.