CMSWillowbrook has been named #6 in the mid-size category for the 2021 Top Workplaces of Oklahoma by The Oklahoman. The list is based solely on employee feedback gathered through a third-party survey administered by employee engagement technology partner Energage LLC. The anonymous survey uniquely measures 15 culture drivers that are critical to the success of any organization: including alignment, execution, and connection, just to name a few.
Cary DeHart, Founder and CEO of CMSWillowbrook states that the longevity of their employees is something that really sets the company apart. “Our average tenure of key positions is over 20 years, with many employees over 30 years. I feel our people are proud and excited to be a part of CMSWillowbrook. They set us apart from other companies because we care about each other, our work, clients, subcontractors, architects and engineers.”
A few CMSWillowbrook employees anonymously stated through the Energage Survey how they feel working for the company. “I love my job because the owners value the people and organizations more than just valuing a profit.
Another team member stated, “I love the work culture, it feels like family.”
Cary DeHart was also awarded the Leadership Award for the Mid-Size Company category in the Top Workplaces of Oklahoma. A team member anonymously stated through the survey that Cary is a leader that leads. “He is very knowledgeable of the economics, personalities and flow of construction and he makes me feel valued in this company.”
When asked about his leadership style, Cary says, “My style is one of showing respect to everyone, to care about each other and everything we do.
"During this very challenging time, Top Workplaces has proven to be a beacon of light for organizations, as well as a sign of resiliency and strong business performance," said Eric Rubino, Energage CEO. "When you give your employees a voice, you come together to navigate challenges and shape your path forward. Top Workplaces draw on real-time insights into what works best for their organization, so they can make informed decisions that have a positive impact on their people and their business."
CMSWillowbrook is a full-service construction management company committed to building success. Our construction managers oversee projects from inception to completion- including planning, design, procurement and construction to ensure technical and management expertise on each project. The company employs more than 100 employees at offices in Chickasha, Oklahoma City, and Tulsa Oklahoma. CMSWillowbrook’s professional construction managers are committed to delivering high- performance results. Our expertise, teamwork and value added services make us the premier construction management firm in Oklahoma. Integrity is built into every level of the organization. Our passion for building value drives our performance, ensuring unrivaled experience and results.
