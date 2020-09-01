Express Employment Professionals brought two tons of fun to the Grady County Free Fair last weekend.
Topper and Ned, two Clydesdale horses weighing about 2,000 lbs each were a popular attraction at the fair. A meet and greet with the big guys was held in the Grady County Event Center on Saturday.
Topper and Ned are rare due to their coloring. Only ten percent of Clydesdales have black and white coats, Garrett Bovard, assistant Clydesdale trainer, said.
The Clydesdale breed, who can have hooves the size of dinner plates, originate from Scotland, Bovard said.
Ned and Topper also pull a large wooden stagecoach that has had a brush with royalty. Bovard said Princess Kate and Prince William rode in the stagecoach at the 2010 Calgary Stampede Parade in Canada.
