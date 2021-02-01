The City of Chickasha, Oklahoma was founded in April 1892 with the coming of the Rock Island railroad to this area. Following the railroad and the bed of the river for the rest and watering of livestock, in the early 1800’s Black’s were part of the population settling in what became known as Chickasha, Grady County, Oklahoma.
During the early days of Chickasha there was almost a separate town on the east side of Chickasha. Except for a representative in City and County government and its entities the Black community of Chickasha was a "City within a City”.
The early settlers organized Churches, Fraternal Orders, and in 1900, a system for education was founded. The Community provided for itself: business and economic development, politicians, clubs and civic organizations, culture event and organized sports.
Among the pioneers 1894-1904: John Taylor, Elizabeth (Babe) Eggleston, Dr. A. J. Bullock, Denna Latermor, Fannie Crowell, Cora Dickerson, Tanner Jennings, and Rev. David (D.D.) Jones.
Loretta Y. Jackson, 2014
OK Historians Hall of Fame
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.