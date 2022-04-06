The Chickasha Chamber and Chickasha Economic Development Council are partnering once again to promote the importance of shopping local with their #shopchickasha Great Golden Egg Hunt.
“It’s important to shop local,” Jim Cowan, CEO & President of the Chickasha Chamber of Commerce commented during a recent Facebook Live. “We’ve done Shop Chickasha; Buy Chickasha and we try to do different things to make sure that all of our merchants know how much we appreciate them.”
Starting April 11, shoppers will be encouraged to hunt #ShopChickasha Eggs by shopping local. Each day participating merchants will have hidden a certain number of eggs in their store. If the store still has eggs, shoppers will need to make a purchase of $20 or more after finding the egg to claim their prize. Merchants will give them a code with their receipt that must be presented at the Chickasha Chamber of Commerce at 221 W. Chickasha Avenue during normal businesses hours (9:00 AM until 4:00 PM). Shoppers will have until the end of the day on April 16 to collect their eggs and will need to be turned into the Chamber by April 20to claim their prize. Each egg is worth a prize from one of our participating merchants. There are only 1,000 eggs up for grabs. Once one store is out for the day make sure to shop at another participating merchant for another chance to grab an egg. Any shoppers who spend $50 or more during this promotion can show their receipts at the Chamber and be entered into the Golden Egg Drawing.
Select non-retail merchants will have golden eggs hidden in their businesses during the week as well. Each egg is one FREE entry into the Golden Egg Drawing. Golden eggs will need to be turned in to Chickasha Chamber of Commerce at during normal businesses hours before April 21st.
On April 21, a drawing will be held live on Facebook at 3:00 PM. One winner will receive a Chickasha Golden Egg filled with local gift cards and prizes valued at $500 courtesy of the Chickasha Economic Development Council. Shoppers are encouraged to shop multiple times and places for eggs to increase their chances of winning and their patronization of participating businesses.
#ShopChickasha eggs will be available starting April 11 at select Chickasha retailers. Starting April 8,a printable listing and map of participating merchants can be picked up at the Chamber office, participating merchants or downloaded and printed at www.chickashachamber.com/programs/shopchickasha.
