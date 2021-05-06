Garage sale shoppers—and those who like to play shop in the garage—may want to stay in Chickasha this weekend.
The Chickasha City-Wide Garage Sale is held in conjunction with the Chickasha Antique Auto Club Spring Swap Meet every second week of May.
From May 6-8, the City of Chickasha has waived their $5.50 garage sale permit fee, in order to encourage higher participation.
The Chickasha Antique Auto Club will take place at the Grady County Fairgrounds Indoor Arena on the same days. This event will feature muscle cars, street rods, car parts, classics, antiques and more.
