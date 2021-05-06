Antique Auto Club Spring Swap Meet

The Chickasha Antique Auto Club hosts their auto swap meet May 6-8 at the Grady County Fairgrounds. 

 Express-Star/File Photo

Garage sale shoppers—and those who like to play shop in the garage—may want to stay in Chickasha this weekend. 

The Chickasha City-Wide Garage Sale is held in conjunction with the Chickasha Antique Auto Club Spring Swap Meet every second week of May. 

From May 6-8, the City of Chickasha has waived their $5.50 garage sale permit fee, in order to encourage higher participation. 

The Chickasha Antique Auto Club will take place at the Grady County Fairgrounds Indoor Arena on the same days. This event will feature  muscle cars, street rods, car parts, classics, antiques and more. 

