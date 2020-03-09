The City of Chickasha released a statement on Monday regarding Matthew Schoolfield’s employment with the Chickasha Police Department.
“Over the last few weeks, considerable misleading and at times false information has been distributed by third parties regarding the City’s position concerning the continued employment of Sergeant Matthew Schoofield. As a rule, the City treats personnel matters as confidential. It will continue to observe this policy in connection with any medical issues related to Sergeant Schoolfield.”
“However, on March 2, 2020, Sergeant Schoolfield gave an interview to Channel 4 news. In that interview, he indicated that he had been offered another position with the City but that it “was for far less money.” Sergeant Schoolfield was offered a civilian position with the Chickasha Police Department in the newly created position of Training and Property/Evidence Room Coordinator. This is a full-time position which affords the individual a full range of employment benefits including, but not limited to, health insurance, vacation leave, sick leave, holiday leave and participation in the Oklahoma Municipal Retirement Fund. The base rate of pay assigned to this position is commensurate with the duties assigned and is close to the base rate of pay that Sergeant Schoolfield was receiving as an active duty Sergeant.”
"The City regrets that a mutually acceptable understanding could not be reached on the offer of full-employment extended to Sergeant Schoolfield. The City appreciates his years of honorable and dedicated service to the City and its citizens. It is hoped that he can return to active employment with the City at another position in the future.”
