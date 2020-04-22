Looking toward recovery from COVID-19, the City of Chickasha has announced the limited reopening of city-owned properties to the public, pursuant to Governor Kevin Stitt’s three-phased Open Up and Recover Safely plan.
Chickasha Lake will reopen Friday, April 24. Individuals are asked to wear facial coverings while at Chickasha Lake and those found not wearing a facial covering will be asked to put one on.
City Hall and the Chickasha Public Library will reopen on Monday, April 27. Individuals will be required to wear face coverings to enter these facilities.
The Chickasha Sports Complex remains closed until further notice.
As part of Governor Stitt’s plan, on Friday, April 24, personal care businesses, including hair salons, barber shops, spas, nail salons and pet groomers can reopen for appointments only, and must adhere to sanitation protocols and follow guidelines posted on the Oklahoma Department of Commerce website regarding social distancing between customers and visitors at personal care businesses.
Governor Stitt’s plan includes the following guidance for individuals: continue following safer-at-home guidelines for those over 65 or in vulnerable populations; maximize social distance from others when in public (e.g. parks, outdoor recreation areas, shopping areas); avoid socializing in groups or facilities that do not readily allow for appropriate social distancing; minimize non-essential travel and adhere to CDC guidelines and Executive Orders regarding isolation following travel.
As a reminder, the City of Chickasha’s facial covering mandate continues to be in effect as we slowly get back to normal, which means individuals are to wear a facial covering when in public, including while at city parks, on sidewalks and when entering businesses. The City of Chickasha is asking for voluntary compliance in wearing facial coverings, expecting that we can avoid having to adopt civil penalties for those who choose not to follow the mandate.
We recognize many of these safety measures are an inconvenience, but by wearing facial coverings, practicing physical distancing, frequently washing hands and following other state and CDC guidance, we are protecting one another from COVID-19.
Please note that these plans are subject to change based on future guidance from state officials. The City of Chickasha would like to thank citizens for their patience and understanding while buildings have been closed.
To view a current copy of Governor Stitt’s Open Up and Recover Safely plan, please visit chickasha.org/COVID19. For the most recent updates from the City of Chickasha, as well as links to state, national and local COVID-19 resources, please visit chickasha.org/COVID19.
