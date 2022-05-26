Chickasha’s Festival of Light may glow a little brighter on its 30th birthday.
On Thursday, Chickasha City Council voted to allow city staff to solicit bids for the Festival of Light electrical expansion on the north side of the dam in Shannon Springs Park.
This opportunity for the Festival of Light’s growth was discussed at a previous council meeting in April.
According to city documents, the expansion will include one new control panel and nine new boxes to the north of the dam for new Festival of Light displays and trees. The Festival of Light Committee is donating $120,000 for the project. The City of Chickasha will only be responsible for the electricity bill.
City documents cite previous electrical bills for Shannon Springs Park. According to these, the park averages $20 to $30 per month when not in use and $30 to $40 when the Festival of Light is using the park’s electricity.
The Chickasha Festival of Light's 30th season will take place Nov. 19 to Dec. 31, 2022.
