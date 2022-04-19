The City of Chickasha voted in favor of hiring six additional firefighters on Monday night.
Chickasha Fire Chief, Tony Samaniego, said the action will be a big step forward in addressing the increase in call volume and improving public safety in Chickasha.
The additional personnel may help accommodate the growth of the city as well as the Chickasha Fire Department.
Fire-based EMS is the way of the future, Samaniego said.
Due to the increased personnel, the fire department will be able to run a third ambulance.
Because of staff shortages, the department has relied heavily on mutual aid from surrounding areas. This results in lost revenue and extended wait times for residents in need. Samaniego said residents may wait a minimum of 20 minutes for an ambulance to arrive from Tuttle or Rush Springs.
The Chickasha Fire Department has not had a staffing increase since 1987. Call volume has steadily increased 2 to 3% over the last few years. Chickasha’s future growth, through new neighborhoods, businesses and the upcoming US-81 bypass, is expected to further increase call volume.
In the future, the Chickasha Fire Department will consider adding a third fire station.
“We have a dire need for a fire station on the east side of town. It’s a very underserved portion of our city,” Samaniego said. Moreover, this area is expected to grow.
Samaniego estimated hiring six firefighters will cost about $450,000. He said the cost of additional personnel may be offset due to additional billing and revenue.
