A recreational park for Chickasha’s four-legged residents is underway.
On Monday night, Chickasha City Council approved a motion for the city to begin the bidding process for the Badgett Dog Park project.
The dog park will be located in Centennial Park on Idaho Ave. between 6th and 7th Street in Chickasha.
Mayor Chris Mosley said the Badgett family will be donating $100,000 for the project. The city will be working within that budget and aiming to keep the dog park low-maintenance. According to city documents, the city has already received $25,000 of the donated money.
The Badgett Dog Park will include fenced areas for dogs, with separate areas for large and small dogs. Dogs will be allowed off their leashes within the fenced area.
Mosley said there will be certain requirements for dogs at the park. For example, all dogs must be tagged, have their vaccinations up to date and vicious animals will not be allowed.
There will be signs at the Badgett Dog Park that state the park’s rules.
Some city council members did bring up concerns about the dog park, such as additional police presence due to recent crime in the area, irrigation to keep the sod from turning to mud as well as the city’s liability for anything that may happen at the dog park.
