Chickasha residents could be seeing a $50 check or gift card in their mailbox soon.
The City of Chickasha voted to pass an economic stimulus plan using an available $350,000 economic development fund on Monday night.
The city plans to redistribute the funds to the general public in Chickasha—about 6,000 residents—either in the form of gift cards or a check. The amount could be about $50 per household.
This is a way to generate sales tax dollars, City Manager, John Noblitt, said.
The city began collecting data first week of the COVID-19 crisis with the cooperation of the Chickasha Chamber of Commerce.
Establishments were already showing signs of major problems within the first week.
Since then, the Chickasha Chamber has been doing virtual town halls along with the Chickasha Economic Development Council. They found most businesses that responded said they lost more than 10% of their revenue.
“It’s difficult, when you’re trying to determine how to spur the economy, when all your businesses are having a bad quarter at the same time,” Noblitt said.
The $350,000 comes from an economic development fund that was collected as a sales tax that was voted on by Chickasha residents. The tax expired in 2016. These funds have been earmarked for economic development in Chickasha. These funds cannot legally be used for general fund projects, Noblitt said.
However, the stimulus plan has risks, as pointed out by council member Kimberly Loggins. The stimulus plan, as presented, has no safety net to ensure that residents will use their $50 windfall in Chickasha. Also, since the economic development sales tax expired in 2016, once this pot is depleted, the funds are gone.
Loggins said the funds would likely be spent in surrounding cities such as Mustang, Yukon, Norman and Oklahoma City. She proposed that Chickasha Economic Development work on economic development instead of the city. She noted that their restaurant bingo guarantees dollars will be spent in Chickasha, as the funds are in the form of gift cards for specific businesses.
Chickasha City Council made a motion to allow Noblitt to move forward with the stimulus plan, 7 to two, with Loggins and Oscar Nelson voting no.
