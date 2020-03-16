There is a temporary suspension on all utility disconnections for non-payment, the City of Chickasha announced on Monday.
“The City of Chickasha is temporarily suspending all utility disconnections for non-payment as Coronavirus (COVID-19) continues to spread in our state,” according to the City of Chickasha Facebook.
“We know our customers are concerned about their families, and ensuring customers have running water allows them to focus on staying healthy and well. The City of Chickasha is doing what we can to help our customers, our employees, and the community at large navigate this uncertain time.”
