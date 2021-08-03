The Chickasha Firefighter Association’s lawsuit against the City of Chickasha reached a settlement on Monday night.
The Chickasha City Council met briefly in executive session before reconvening to approve the terms. The settlement totaled $141,710.91 in exchange for agreed release of claims.
On Dec. 1, 2020, members of the International Association of Firefighters (IAFF), Local 2041 filed a lawsuit against the City of Chickasha in the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Oklahoma, for alleged violation of fair labor standards in the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Oklahoma.
The IAFF alleged the City of Chickasha failed to pay the Chickasha Firefighters the lawful rate for overtime hours and failed to include the firefighters longevity pay in their overtime rate. The IAFF said this violated the Fair Labor Standards Act.
The Chickasha City Council also approved a memorandum of understanding between the city and the IAFF, Local 2041, pending a new collective bargaining agreement.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.