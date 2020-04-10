Story updated at 11:13 a.m. with additional information from the City of Chickasha.
Chickasha City Council now mandates that all residents begin wearing a cloth face mask while in public.
The measure begins at midnight on April 10 and ends June 30.
Chickasha City Manager, John Noblitt, said the City is seeking voluntary compliance from residents. At this time, there are no municipal fines for not wearing a mask.
Mayor Chris Mosley said he consulted a health care professional who said that while a cloth face covering will not necessarily protect oneself from contracting the virus, it will help protect others.
A mask may be helpful in public settings such as the grocery store, where it may be more difficult to maintain social distance.
“Individuals are asked to refrain from buying N95 masks, as they are needed to protect medical professionals and first responders, serving on the front lines of the COVID-19 pandemic,” according to a release from the City of Chickasha.
Individuals may use a commercially available mask or face covering, or a homemade mask or face covering. The CDC has published recommendations on how to construct a homemade mask, which the City has shared on chickasha.org/COVID19.
The City is also asking residents to continue staying home except for essential activities, such as grocery shopping or outdoor exercise, staying at least six feet away from others when in public, and limiting gatherings to 10 or fewer people. Residents are encouraged to take additional precautions, including frequently washing hands for 20 seconds, avoid touching one’s face, clean frequently touched surfaces and stay home when sick.
The Chickasha City Council held an emergency meeting on Friday morning, where they approved a resolution to declare a catastrophic health emergency and provide emergency measures related to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Noblitt, said the City is taking baby steps to protect the safety of the public without infringing on the autonomy of citizens.
Noblitt said the City has received a mix of feedback from residents, some concerned that the council has not been proactive enough and others who fear heavy-handed measures.
There is no city-wide curfew implemented at this time.
The resolution also gives the city manager to be authorized to make all operational decisions or changes in series deemed necessary to the interest of the health and safety of city personnel and the general public. Moreover, the city manager is authorized to make fee waivers and/or payment decrements across all departments. These measures also expire June 30 or when the emergency order is lifted.
Official communication regarding COVID-19 measures within the City of Chickasha will come from the following channels: chickasha.org, facebook.com/chickashaok, twitter.com/chickashaok and Instagram.com/chickashaok.
