The City of Chickasha has issued a voluntary, precautionary boil advisory on Friday due to potential contamination.
The boil advisory will remain in effect until further notice
“Due to the unprecedented weather and loss of water pressure in the Water Towers and throughout the Distribution System Water Lines and the potential for contamination as a result of this situation, the drinking water supplied by the City of Chickasha and contractor USW Utility Group may be unsafe for human consumption,” a statement from the City said.
Residents are advised to bring water to a full, rolling boil for at least one minute before consuming. Water should also be boiled if it is to be used for: drinking, consumption, food preparation, baby formula preparation, dish washing, tooth brushing, ice making, wound care and bathing infants who may ingest bath water.
The statement advises that residents may use bottled water or another acceptable water source.
According to the statement, the boil advisory is not related to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The City of Chickasha will be following guidance provided by the Oklahoma Department of Environmental Quality to test the water for contaminants before lifting the boil advisory.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.