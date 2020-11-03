The damaging ice storms last week left many Chickasha residents with piles of broken limbs in their yards.
The City of Chickasha announced there are two options for residents who need to dispose of limbs on their property.
Residents may drop off limbs at the Public Works facility or prepare the limbs for curbside pick-up.
Pubic Works is open from 8 a.m. to noon and 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. during the week. Due to the ice storms, Public Works will also be open on Saturdays and Sundays through the end of November, according to a release from the City of Chickasha.
The Public Works facility is located at 502 Genevieve St. in Chickasha.
The City of Chickasha will provide curbside pick-up for limbs over the next few weeks. Limbs must be cut to a manageable size and placed by the curb. Public Works is expected to begin driving through Chickasha to pick up limbs this week. There is no need to call City Hall to request limb pick-up, the release said.
There are also options for Chickasha residents who either need help with their limbs or who would like to volunteer to help.
Those who need assistance picking up limbs or cleaning up after the ice storm, may contact tracey.austin@chickasha.org or call (405) 222-6045 to be connected with a local volunteer. Those who would like to volunteer may fill out the form at chickasha.org/volunteer.
Residents are prohibited from dumping limbs at Borden Park. “This is not a City-owned property, and unloading limbs or debris at this location is considered illegal dumping,” the release said.
