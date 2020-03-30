Chickasha children, ages 18 and under, are invited to submit artwork for the City of Chickasha Art Contest, now through April 4.
“Everyone could use a little happiness in their day, especially while practicing social distancing,” said John Noblitt, City Manager. “We’re asking Chickasha children to use their creativity to share something that makes them happy with our community.”
Children can draw, paint, color or use other arts & craft supplies to create a picture of something that that makes them happy. Examples include a favorite animal, a hobby, a pretty sunset, etc. Artwork can be mailed to Chickasha Art Contest, 117 N. 4th Street, Chickasha, OK 73018, or you can take a picture and email it to info@chickasha.org. Please include a note with your child’s name, age and mailing address, and a little bit about why the picture makes your child happy. Submissions should be emailed or postmarked by Saturday, April 4.
Age categories for the art contest are as follows: 0-4, 5-7, 8-10, 11-13 and 14-18.
During the week of April 6, a committee at City Hall will select their favorite artwork and send a prize to winners in each category. Artwork submitted to the contest may be shared on City of Chickasha social media accounts and in the April newsletter. More information will be available at chickasha.org/art.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.