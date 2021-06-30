Chickasha Mayor and acting City Manager Chris Mosley recently announced the hiring of Cindy Rogers as Finance Director.
Mosley said the City’s focus during the hiring process was finding a candidate with a strong financial background, who was familiar with municipal accounting, and who could help set the City on a path for a successful financial future.
“Cindy’s career shows a long track record establishing solid financial standards,” said Mosley. “She brings to the table a deep understanding of cost accounting, which will help us understand true cost of services, and therefore be able to accurately set our rates. She will continue to improve the transparency of our financial records.”
A Certified Public Accountant, Rogers was the Vice President and Chief Financial Officer at the Oklahoma State Fair for 16 years. She has also worked in finance with a social services nonprofit.
“We have a great team in place at Chickasha and I am excited to be part of it,” Rogers said. “I am looking forward to learning more about the City and helping make a difference.”
Rogers has ties to the Chickasha area that make this career move sentimental. Her extended family lives in the area, and Rogers has always visited Chickasha multiple times a year for family gatherings and reunions.
For more than 20 years, Rogers has volunteered with the Last Frontier Council of the Boy Scouts of America. She also enjoys gardening and the outdoors. Rogers also enjoys visiting her son, daughter-in-law and granddaughter, who live in Minnesota.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.