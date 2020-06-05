City of Chickasha: Firefighters test positive for COVID-19

The City of Chickasha released a statement on Friday saying more than one Chickasha Fire Fighter has tested positive for COVID-19.
This may be concerning for residents in attendance at two events over the last week.
There was a crowd of people at the Chickasha City Council meeting on June 1 with several Chickasha Firefighters in attendance. It appeared all chairs were full and there were several people lining the walls, making social distancing difficult. Masks were required at the meeting.
There was also a voter registration drive on May 30, sponsored by the IAFF and PFO, with several firefighters in attendance.
The city states other firefighters may have been exposed and could be asymptomatic carriers. The city said the Chickasha Fire Department is following recommendations set forth by the CDC and the Oklahoma State Department of Health.
Anyone experiencing coronavirus symptoms such as fever, cough or shortness of breath should contact their doctor, the statement said.
“The City of Chickasha encourages citizens to continue taking precautions to protect themselves and others from coronavirus. These precautions include frequently washing your hands with soap and water, covering coughs and sneezes, cleaning and disinfecting frequently touched surfaces daily, and staying home when you do not feel well.”
Any Oklahoman who to be tested for COVID-19 may contact the Grady County Health Department, Grady Memorial Hospital or any health provider.
John Noblitt, Chickasha City Manager, said the announcement was made in the interest of public safety and so residents may monitor their health.
The Chickasha City Council Public Hearing for FY 2020-2021 will take place as scheduled on June 8. Those in attendance must wear masks and practice social distancing. This meeting will also be streamed live on Suddenlink Channel 3. Comments may be submitted ahead of the meeting to susan.mcdaniel@chickasha.org.
The city says appointments will be required through June 19 to meet with the city manager, city clerk, community department or to conduct business at Chickasha City Hall.
The statement said there is an exception for making a utility bill payment at City Hall. However, these payments may also be made online, by mail, using the kiosk outside of Homeland or the dropbox located on the south side of City Hall.
The City of Chickasha will be providing updates on the situation at chickahsa.org/COVID19.
